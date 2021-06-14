12,090 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.85. 15,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,113. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

