12,365 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

