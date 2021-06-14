12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,317 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 7.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.29% of Crown worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.