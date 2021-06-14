12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65,648 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for about 4.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

