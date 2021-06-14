12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424,909 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises 3.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuance Communications worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 729.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 327,649 shares during the period.

Shares of NUAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

