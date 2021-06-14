12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 10,057 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 1.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 131,276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.