12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 70,756 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,756 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 6.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Clean Harbors worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock worth $1,599,580 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.57. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.74. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.