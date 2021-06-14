13,539 Shares in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.43. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.79. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $219.37 and a one year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

