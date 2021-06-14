144,437 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Nu Skin Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

