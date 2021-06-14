14,544 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $91.67. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,896. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

