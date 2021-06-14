1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up 2.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Ameris Bancorp worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,022,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,938,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

