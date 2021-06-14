1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 662.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Penn Virginia worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

