1492 Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $66.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

