1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,371 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

