1492 Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. Fathom makes up about 1.5% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Fathom worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fathom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $690,222.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,940,799.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $265,792.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,812.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $32.79 on Monday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

