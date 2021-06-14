1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

1492 Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the quarter. Vonage makes up 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vonage worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vonage by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

