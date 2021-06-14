1492 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. The Lovesac accounts for about 3.8% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of The Lovesac worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Lovesac by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

