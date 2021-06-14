1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.46. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

