1492 Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 204.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,493 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Emerald worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Emerald by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,065,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emerald by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerald by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $410.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

