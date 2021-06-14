1492 Capital Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up 2.1% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Turbine worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 129.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

