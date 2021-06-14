1492 Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for 2.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 482.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.13.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares in the company, valued at $95,380,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.