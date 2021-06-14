1492 Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. TriState Capital accounts for 3.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of TriState Capital worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $768.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

