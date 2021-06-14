1492 Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 840.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,537 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MannKind worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 1,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 767,932 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

