1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 2.54% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

