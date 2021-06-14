1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 194,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 114.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWFL. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

