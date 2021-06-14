1492 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

