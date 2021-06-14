1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 9,308 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

1492 Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming accounts for about 2.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,929,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.81 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

