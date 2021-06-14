$161.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce $161.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $156.50 million. Trustmark reported sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $645.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

TRMK stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

