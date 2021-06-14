163,194 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $111.41 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CLSA started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

