$169.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce $169.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the highest is $177.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $114.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

