$17.91 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $17.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $81.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.97 million to $118.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $104.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%.

CTMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.70. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

