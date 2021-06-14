17,581 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by WBI Investments

WBI Investments acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CE traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,606. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

