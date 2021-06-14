$176.73 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post sales of $176.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.68 million. Perficient reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $704.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.21 million to $712.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $772.47 million, with estimates ranging from $762.01 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

