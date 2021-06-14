180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 203,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,092,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of drug candidates in the areas of inflammatory diseases, fibrosis, and pain. Its product development platforms in Phase IIb/III clinical trials include Fibrosis and Anti-TNF platform, which focuses on fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factors; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, which focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

