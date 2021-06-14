$181.95 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce sales of $181.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.03 million and the lowest is $181.70 million. Semtech reported sales of $143.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year sales of $721.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.64 million to $730.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $796.02 million, with estimates ranging from $781.00 million to $821.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Semtech by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Semtech by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Semtech by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

