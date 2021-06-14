181,512 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 181,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $55.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

