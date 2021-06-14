$190.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce sales of $190.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $194.51 million. Chegg posted sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -147.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

