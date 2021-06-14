1inch Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One 1inch coin can now be bought for $3.65 or 0.00009034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $629.90 million and $293.27 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.43 or 0.00793577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.76 or 0.08048401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00084493 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,690,330 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

