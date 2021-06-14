1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,102.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $332,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,893.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $171,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,672,000 after buying an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $42,920,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,742,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 1,019,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

