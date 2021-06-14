$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $1.78. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.85.

ATH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 617,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,209. Athene has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after buying an additional 139,997 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 49,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

