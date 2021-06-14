$2.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the lowest is $1.78. Athene posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

ATH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.81. 617,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47. Athene has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Athene by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Athene by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

