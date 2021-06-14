207,800 Shares in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 207,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.60% of Altimar Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,630,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSE ATAC opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

