211,245 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $60,587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $47,357,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $14,376,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $14,311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $9,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

WOOF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 55,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

