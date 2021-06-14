$214.10 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report $214.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.50 million and the lowest is $213.70 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $139.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $899.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.75 million to $900.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $977.82 million, with estimates ranging from $962.73 million to $992.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 170,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,248,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 771.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.50 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.