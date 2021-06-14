$22.31 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post sales of $22.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $21.58 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $89.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.49 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $18.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

