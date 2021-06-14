226,800 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 226,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000. Honda Motor accounts for about 1.3% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,328,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,851. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

