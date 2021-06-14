$23.86 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post $23.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $106.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,182,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in GAN by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. GAN has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.94 million and a P/E ratio of -20.47.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.