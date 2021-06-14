23,471 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in TC Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in TC Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $53.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

