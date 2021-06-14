$242.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $931.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

