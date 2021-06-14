25,151 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after buying an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after buying an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NetEase by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $113.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.